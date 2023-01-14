Kessler contributed 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, seven blocks and two steals across 27 minutes during Friday's 112-108 win over the Magic.

Kessler was a man on a mission Friday, flirting with a double-double while adding nine defensive counters, including a career-high seven blocks. A recent injury to Kelly Olynyk (ankle) has opened the door for Kessler to step into the starting lineup. Even without the injury to Olynyk, Kessler was already pegged as a must-roster player and so now, there is surely no way he is available in any leagues.