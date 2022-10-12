Kessler has 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks and one assist in 25 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Spurs.

Kessler was fantastic in the loss, flashing his tremendous defensive upside. While he is slated to come off the bench behind Kelly Olynyk, there is certainly a chance his role expands as the season progresses. At this stage, he is nothing more than a late-round flier; however, his game translates very well when it comes to fantasy production, making him a name to monitor moving forward.