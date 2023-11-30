Kessler recorded nine points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, six blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 105-91 loss to the Grizzlies.

Kessler continues to come off the bench, something that is likely to change sooner rather than later. Since returning from injury, He has blocked a total of 10 shots in three games, adding a combined 27 rebounds. After a slow start to the season, it appears that Kessler is fully healthy and looking a lot like the player we expected to see coming into the season.