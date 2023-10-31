Kessler contributed 22 points (10-11 FG, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds and one block across 29 minutes during Monday's 110-102 loss to the Nuggets.

Kessler broke out in a big way Monday, posting his first double-double of the season with uber-efficiency. The 22-year-old averaged just 5.7 points and 5.7 rebounds in Utah's first three games, with his limited production out of the gate perhaps sending fantasy managers into an early panic. Now that Kessler has at least one excellent stat line on his ledger, his managers can breathe a little easier heading into the Jazz's next game Wednesday against the winless Grizzlies.