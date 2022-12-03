Kessler ended Friday's 139-119 victory over the Pacers with 20 points (7-7 FG, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 25 minutes.

Kessler enjoyed his best game as a pro Friday, establishing his high mark in scoring with 20 points while making all seven of his field-goal attempts. The talented rookie also grabbed a career-high 11 boards to record his first NBA double-double. While Kessler can't usually be counted on as a scorer, he's been quite reliable as a shot blocker of late, posting multiple swats in four of his past six contests.