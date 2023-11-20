The Jazz announced Monday that Kessler (elbow) has been cleared to begin basketball activities and will be re-evaluated in one week, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Kessler sprained the UCL in his left elbow during the regular-season opener but tried to play through the pain. He was eventually shut down after making eight appearances and was expected to miss at least two weeks. It appears he'll miss more time than expected, but his return to basketball activities is still a great sign. However, as long as he remains sidelined, Ochai Agbaji, Lauri Markkanen and John Collins should start in Utah's frontcourt, while Kelly Olynyk handles an increased bench role.