Kessler closed with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 18 rebounds, one assist and seven blocks across 37 minutes during Thursday's 120-119 overtime win over the Thunder.

Kessler got off only four shots in the contest, making three of them for seven points. The big man was an absolute force on the glass, however, racking up a game-high 18 rebounds, 12 of which came in the second half to help Utah pull out the win. Kessler also blocked a shot from Isaiah Joe with less than a second left in the fourth quarter to push the game into overtime. He's now grabbed 10 or more rebounds in three of his last four games, though he's also failed to score in double figures three times over that stretch.