Kessler finished with 15 points (7-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes in Saturday's 118-117 loss to the 76ers.

Kessler took a step back in the blocks column after swatting 14 shots across his previous three games, but he still made an impact in the category while coming away with a double-double on flawless shooting from the field and free-throw line. While Kelly Olynyk (ankle) is out of the lineup, Kessler should be locked into a starting role and warrants a roster spot in just about every fantasy format.