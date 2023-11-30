Kessler isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies, David Locke of Utah Jazz radio reports.
Kessler will come off the bench for the third straight contest, with Omer Yurtseven starting at center. Kessler played 26 minutes in his previous appearance and is being ramped up for a full workload.
