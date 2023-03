Kessler provided 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 32 minutes during Saturday's 119-111 victory over the Hornets.

Kessler has now notched seven games with 15-plus rebounds this season. The rookie big man has been on a tear since the All-Star break, averaging 11.9 points (on 77.1 percent shooting from the field), 13.1 rebounds and 4.1 blocks in 31.1 minutes per contest over a stretch of seven games.