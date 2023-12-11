Kessler has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Thunder due to right foot soreness.

Kessler had returned to the starting lineup in Friday's game against the Clippers after coming off the bench for six straight games following his return from an elbow injury, but he will face another setback in the form of a foot injury. Omer Yurtseven and Kelly Olynyk will likely see significant minutes in Kessler's absence.