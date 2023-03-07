Kessler is questionable for Tuesday's game in Dallas due to a non-COVID illness, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
The rookie is in danger of missing his first game since Oct. 31. If Kessler is downgraded to out, Udoka Azubuike and Damian Jones would be candidates for increased roles, but Kelly Olynyk would presumably get more run at center as well.
