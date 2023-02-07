Kessler finished with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes in Monday's 124-111 loss to the Mavericks.

After logging his fewest minutes (18) since entering the starting five in Utah's previous game Friday against the Hawks, Kessler returned to a more typical level of playing time Monday and delivered a bounce-back effort. The rookie center typically won't be anything more than a neutral contributor in the points category, but his ability to block shots at a prolific rate, shoot efficiently from the field and haul in rebounds at a steady clip makes him a standout performer in three categories.