Kessler amassed 10 points (5-6 FG), 12 rebounds, one assist and five blocks across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 124-123 win over the Warriors.

A product of the Rudy Gobert trade, Kessler found himself in a better spot with a team in rebuild mode, and it was only a matter of time before the highly-touted first-round pick would find his way into the starting five. It took a couple of injuries on the roster to get there, but he logged his first career start in the narrow win and posted his best rebound total of the season. Wednesday marked only the fourth time Kessler has posted double-digit scoring, but the rookie should continue to be a solid contributor in the paint as the first man on the floor after Kelly Olynyk. The two shared the court in Wednesday's win, a move made to create a height advantage inside against the Warriors.