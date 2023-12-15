Kessler finished with 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists, seven blocks and one steal across 26 minutes during Thursday's 122-114 win over the Trail Blazers.

The double-double was just his fourth of the season, as Kessler has generally struggled to stay healthy and match his form from his rookie season in 2022-23. The 22-year-old center has remained an elite rim protector however, and since returning from an elbow injury in late November he's recorded multiple blocks in eight of nine games, averaging 9.6 points, 8.7 boards, 3.3 blocks and 1.7 assists over that stretch while shooting 57.7 percent from the floor.