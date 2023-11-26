Kessler supplied 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 21 minutes during Saturday's 105-100 victory over the Pelicans.

Kessler returned to action Saturday, playing 21 minutes off the bench. Despite the extended layoff, he got right back to business, producing a double-double with three combined steals and blocks. After a slow start to the season, managers will be hoping that now that he has had time to rest his elbow, he will start to look more like the player from last season. Given what we saw from him here, he should once again be deployed in all leagues moving forward.