Kessler (illness) ended with 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 32 minutes during Thursday's 131-124 victory over the Magic.

Kessler returned from a one-game absence due to a non-COVID illness and picked up right where he left off. He's posted five double-doubles over his past seven appearances and is averaging 10.9 points, 12.9 rebounds and 4.1 blocks in 31.3 minutes during that stretch.