Kessler (elbow) has been downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Kessler was previously listed as questionable, as he's dealing with a left elbow sprain. This is really unfortunate timing, as he is coming off the best game of his season against the Bulls. Assuming Kessler is unable to play Wednesday, we're likely to see a lot of Kelly Olynyk at the five. Omer Yurtseven could see a bump in minutes off the bench as well.