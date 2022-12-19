Kessler will start Monday's contest against the Cavaliers, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports.

Kelly Olynyk (ankle) is out, paving the way for Kessler to draw his third career start. In his previous two starts, the rookie center has averaged 8.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 22.5 minutes per game. Kessler figures to see a similar role Monday, though he faces a tough matchup against Cleveland's formidable frontcourt.