Kessler closed Wednesday's 130-114 loss to Sacramento with eight points (4-5 FG), eight rebounds and one block in 22 minutes.

Kessler tied for the fewest minutes of any starter for the Jazz on Wednesday, but he was still efficient from the floor and approached a double-double in the loss. The 22-year-old averaged 9.2 points and 8.4 rebounds in 23.0 minutes per game while shooting 72.0 percent from the floor as a rookie last year.