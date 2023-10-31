Kessler contributed 22 points (10-11 FG, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds and one block across 29 minutes during Monday's 110-102 loss to the Nuggets.

Kessler broke out in a big way Monday, posting his first double-double of the season with uber-efficiency. The 22-year-old averaging just 5.7 points and 5.7 rebounds in Utah's first three games was one of the bigger storylines among second-year players in the league this season, as Kessler has not resembled the hyper-active, two-way player showcased last season. He'll look to carry his momentum into Wednesday's contest against a short-handed Memphis frontcourt.