Kessler is entering the league's concussion protocol Monday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Kessler exited Sunday's game against the Nets while being evaluated for a concussion, and his diagnosis has been confirmed by the team's medical staff. The Jazz have just four games remaining in the regular season, and it's unclear whether the rookie will be available for any of those matchups, but it's certainly possible he'll be sidelined for the remainder of the season. If he's unavailable down the stretch, Udoka Azubuike, Kelly Olynyk and Damian Jones are candidates to see increased run.