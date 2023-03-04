Kessler finished Friday's 130-103 loss to the Thunder with 10 points (5-5 FG), 11 rebounds and four blocks in 25 minutes.

Kessler has been impressive on both ends of the court and remains a valuable presence for the Jazz down low, but he's also been one of the most productive rookies due to his two-way value. The rookie out of Auburn has recorded multiple blocks in seven games in a row, a span in which he's also grabbed double-digit rebounds six times while averaging 8.0 points per game.