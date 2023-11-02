Kessler is probable for Thursday's game versus the Magic due to left elbow soreness, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Kessler has yet to miss a game so far this season and is expected to play on the second leg of Utah's back-to-back Thursday. The second-year center is averaging 8.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 22.8 minutes across his first five appearances this season.