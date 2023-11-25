Kessler (elbow) is now listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Pelicans, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Kessler has been upgraded from questionable to probable Saturday after missing the last seven games with a left elbow sprain. The second-year big man will likely replace Kelly Olynyk in the starting five against New Orleans.
More News
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Cleared for basketball activities•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Out at least two weeks•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Dealing with elbow sprain•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Looks great against Bulls•