Kessler finished with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, five blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Saturday's 118-102 win over the Spurs.

Kessler was nearly invisible in the first half, scoring four points on 2-of-3 shooting from the floor while adding just two rebounds. He came out strong after the break, however, posting seven boards in the third quarter and four blocks in the final period to help Utah win its second straight game at home. The big man led the contest in both rebounds (12) and blocked shots (five), though he did fail to score in double figures for a second straight game. Kessler is now averaging 14.6 rebounds and 5.0 blocks per game over his last three outings.