Kessler is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup versus the Cavaliers, Andy reports.
Kessler will replace Kelly Olynyk (ankle) in the starting five Tuesday. The rookie big man is averaging 9.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 25.0 minutes across his previous six starts.
