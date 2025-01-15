site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jazzs-walker-kessler-good-to-go-against-charlotte | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Good to go against Charlotte
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kessler (rest) isn't on the injury report for Wednesday's game versus the Hornets.
Kessler will return to action Wednesday after sitting out Utah's previous contest for rest purposes. The 23-year-old center should reclaim his starting spot from Drew Eubanks against Charlotte.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read