Kessler (illness) is available for Thursday's game versus the Magic.

Kessler has been upgraded from questionable to available Thursday after missing the previous game with a non-COVID illness. The rookie big man has started in his last 22 appearances, so he should rejoin the starting five against Orlando. Kessler is averaging 11.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 1.1 assists in 28.1 minutes over that span.