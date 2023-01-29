Kessler totaled 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and five blocks in 25 minutes during Saturday's 108-100 win over the Mavericks.

Kessler was a force for Utah in the first half, posting seven boards and four blocks to go along with 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting. He only attempted one more shot in the second half but did grab another four rebounds to notch his 10th double-double of the season. The center led the contest in blocks (five) and rebounds (11) and shot above 75 percent for the third straight game. It was also his third time this month with at least five blocks.