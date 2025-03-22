Kessler ended with eight points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, six assists and one block across 29 minutes during Friday's 121-99 loss to the Celtics.

Kessler lost the battle under the basket against Kristaps Porzingis, but he did manage to record one more rebound over his opponent. The Auburn product has posted some explosive totals during his third season with Utah, and he's recorded 26 double-doubles over 54 games. It's a vast improvement over a disappointing sophomore season where he failed to meet expectations His health has been a concern, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Kessler's minutes decrease as the Jazz run out the clock on a lost season.