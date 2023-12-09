Kessler ended with eight points (4-9 FG), 12 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Friday's 117-103 loss to the Clippers.

Kessler woke up with a double-digit scoring total after failing to hit that milestone for five straight games. During his starting tenure to begin the season, Kessler delivered with solid rebound numbers in the starting lineup, and playing with the first unit will help Kessler's fantasy value if he continues to get the nod over Omer Yurtseven and Kelly Olynyk.