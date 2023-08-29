Kessler (concussion) recorded four points and one rebound in six minutes during USA's 109-81 victory over Greece in the FIBA World Cup on Monday.
Kessler ended the 2022-23 campaign in concussion protocol, but as expected, he's back to full strength this summer. The 2022 No. 22 overall pick has a limited role for USA's World Cup squad, but it's still valuable experience for the 22-year-old heading into Year 2. Kessler exceeded expectations as a rookie, posting 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 23.0 minutes per game across 74 appearances (40 starts) and figures to be Utah's starting center for years to come.
