Kessler (illness) will join the Jazz on the team's upcoming three-game road trip, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Kessler took part in shootaround Monday before being ruled out of the evening's contest. It looks like he's trending toward a return at some point on the road trip, though it's unclear yet if he will be ready for the first road game Wednesday versus the Mavericks. More information on that front should surface when the team releases its injury report.