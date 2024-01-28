Kessler provided 10 points (5-6 FG), four rebounds and three blocks over 16 minutes during Saturday's 134-122 victory over Charlotte.

Kessler played fewer than 20 minutes for the second straight game, a trend managers will be hoping reverses itself sooner rather than later. After playing at least 25 minutes in four consecutive outings, the rotation in Utah appears to be up in the air from one game to the next. With that said, Kessler remains a hold given his ability to block shots and score on high efficiency.