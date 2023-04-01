Kessler recorded 20 points (10-13 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 34 minutes during Friday's 122-114 loss to the Celtics.

Kessler was incredibly efficient Friday, knocking down 10 of his 13 shot attempts to reach the 20-point mark for the fifth time this season. The rookie center was dominant on the glass, pulling in five offensive rebounds and submitting double-digit rebounds for the third time in his last four appearances. Kessler should continue to see more offensive opportunities for as long as Lauri Markkanen (hand) and Jordan Clarkson (finger) remain out.