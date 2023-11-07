Kessler ended with 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds and four blocks in 31 minutes during Monday's 130-113 loss to the Bulls.

Kessler's start to the 2023-24 season hasn't been ideal by any means, but he was terrific against the Bulls and even connected on another three-pointer, marking his second make of the campaign. His four blocks brought his average up to 2.1 per game, so he's starting to catch up to the pace we saw during his rookie year when he swatted 2.3 per night.