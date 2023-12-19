Kessler chipped in 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds and five blocks over 32 minutes during Monday's 125-108 win over the Nets.

Kessler had started just twice in 10 games since returning from a foot injury Nov. 22 before working with the first unit Monday. The second-year center made a strong case to remain in the first unit, producing his fifth double-double of the season and swatting five shots. Over his past three games as a starter, Kessler has averaged an impactful 10.7 points, 12.0 boards and 5.6 blocks.