Kessler finished Monday's 117-103 loss to Phoenix with 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, seven blocks and one steal over 30 minutes.

Kessler put on a show in the loss, matching his season high with seven blocks. Perhaps even more impressive is the fact he has blocked at least five shots on 11 occasions throughout his rookie season. As his offensive game continues to develop, Kessler is looking more and more like a potential top-40 player with each passing game. Sitting at number 57 for the season in only 22.9 minutes per game, he presents as someone managers may have to reach for next season.