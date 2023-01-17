Kessler supplied 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 FT), 21 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Monday's 126-125 win over the Timberwolves.
Kessler's 21 rebounds set a new career high, and his 20 points matched a career high as well. The rookie center has been on a tear this month and with Kelly Olynyk (ankle) still out, he has really stepped up with the increase in minutes. Even when Olynyk is healthy though, Kessler's opportunity is significant enough that he shouldn't be on any waiver wires at this point.
