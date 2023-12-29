Kessler will start Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

Kelly Olynyk will move to the bench after starting the last three games for Utah. Kessler has come off the bench 11 times this season, and Thursday's game will mark his 13th start of the campaign. As a starter, Kessler holds averages of 9.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks.