Kessler will move into the starting lineup Friday against the Clippers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Kessler has come off the bench in his last six games, although his minutes have been higher than previous starter Omer Yurtseven. Kessler is coming off a quiet game against Dallas on Wednesday in which he was held to six points, eight rebounds and one steal, but perhaps a move back into the first unit will help him get it going.