Kessler isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Kelly Olynyk will reclaim his spot in the starting lineup from Kessler on Wednesday. The rookie big man is averaging 10.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 26.3 minutes across his last four appearances.
