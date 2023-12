Kessler is in the starting lineup to face the Trail Blazers on Thursday, Jazz's radio announcer David Locke reports.

Kessler will make just his second start since Nov. 6, a span that included a seven-game absence and a new-found role off the bench. The big man is averaging 8.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game when deployed as a starter this season.