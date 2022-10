Kessler finished with 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 123-102 victory over the Nuggets.

Kessler's rookie debut went well. He saw 24 minutes off the bench -- more than starter Kelly Olynyk (15) -- and finished with a double-double on 100 percent shooting. His playing time, along with Olynyk's, may vary based on matchup. Still, fantasy managers who drafted Kessler certainly aren't feeling buyer's remorse.