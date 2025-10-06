Jazz's Walker Kessler: Not active in Monday's scrimmage
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kessler (shoulder) didn't participate in Monday's scrimmage, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Kessler is dealing with left shoulder soreness and also missed Saturday's practice. The 24-year-old big man's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Wednesday's preseason opener against the Rockets. He's coming off a career-best campaign in 2024-25, during which he averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks across 30.0 minutes per game in 58 regular-season outings.