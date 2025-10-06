Kessler (shoulder) didn't participate in Monday's scrimmage, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Kessler is dealing with left shoulder soreness and also missed Saturday's practice. The 24-year-old big man's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Wednesday's preseason opener against the Rockets. He's coming off a career-best campaign in 2024-25, during which he averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks across 30.0 minutes per game in 58 regular-season outings.