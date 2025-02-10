Now Playing

Kessler (shoulder) is off Utah's injury report for Monday's game against the Lakers.

Kessler will return to action after missing Saturday's loss to the Clippers due to a left shoulder contusion. The big man has averaged 10.6 points, 15.2 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals across 33.6 minutes per game in his last five outings.

