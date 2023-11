Kessler is expected to be available for 21-26 minutes Monday against the Clippers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Kessler played 21 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over New Orleans, which marked his return from a seven-game absence to recover from a sprained UCL in his left elbow. Omer Yurtseven will start again Monday, but Kessler should continue ramping up physically while protecting his elbow. That being said, Kessler has yet to settle into a rhythm this season, so Utah incorporating quality play from Yurtseven and Kelly Olynyk could become a center rotation to monitor.