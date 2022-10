Kessler (illness) is out Saturday against the Grizzlies.

Kessler, along with Mike Conley (rest), Simone Fontecchio (COVID-19 protocols) and Rudy Gay (COVID-19 protocols) are sidelined. Most players' minutes were muted during Friday's blowout loss to the Nuggets -- Jarred Vanderbilt led the team with 28 -- but the absences still mean more time could be in store for Malik Beasley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Ochai Ajbaji, Leandro Bolmaro and Udoka Azubuike, among others.