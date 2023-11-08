Kessler will be out for at least two weeks due to a UCL sprain in his left elbow, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Kessler suffered his injury in the opening game of the season but has been playing through discomfort. However, the second-year big man will now rest his elbow without contact for at least two weeks in order to get healthy. Kelly Olynyk and Omer Yurtseven are candidates to see increased roles in Kessler's absence.